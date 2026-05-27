This wireless charging dock turns into portable battery in seconds

DailyObjects has launched Node, a modular wireless charging ecosystem that promises to declutter your workspace. The innovative product is built around a "dock-and-go" architecture, enabling users to charge multiple devices like smartphones , smartwatches, earbuds and even portable lamps with interchangeable modules. This single-wire setup reduces cable clutter while enhancing desk aesthetics.

Design innovation Node's modules can be detached for portable use The Node charging system is not just a stationary pad but a portable solution. Users can detach individual charging modules and carry them around for use throughout the day. This flexibility makes it an ideal choice for those who value both utility and visual appeal in their workspace setup.

Customization options Pricing and availability The modular ecosystem of Node starts at ₹10,000, with the final price depending on the configuration and number of modules chosen by users. You can go for a 2-in-1 or 3-in-1 dock setup and customize it further with interchangeable charging accessories. This way, you get a product that perfectly fits your needs while looking good on your desk.

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Clutter-free charging One wire system At the heart of the Node system is the "One Wire System," where a single cable powers the entire dock. This innovative design helps reduce desk clutter created by multiple chargers and adapters. The ecosystem supports Qi2.2 25W wireless charging standard, which DailyObjects claims is currently the fastest globally certified wireless charging standard available.

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Design appeal Modern design that blends into your workspace The design of Node leans heavily into modern workspace aesthetics, featuring soft sculptural forms, muted colors and balanced proportions. It is meant to blend naturally into homes, offices and bedside setups rather than remain hidden behind furniture. The lineup includes a Wireless Charging Phone Stand with a 7,800mAh battery for portable charging, a Wireless Charging Disk supporting Qi2.2 25W output and an Apple Watch Charging Stand offering 5W fast wireless charging across all Apple Watch models.