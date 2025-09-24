Next Article
TikTok illegally collected data on kids under 13, says Canada
Technology
A new Canadian investigation found that TikTok collected personal info from hundreds of thousands of kids under 13, even though they're not supposed to be on the app.
The data was used for things like targeted ads and content, raising big questions about how safe young users really are on the platform.
TikTok promises to improve age checks
Officials said TikTok didn't do enough to keep underage kids off or protect their data, and that collecting this info without real consent did not comply with Canadian privacy law requirements.
In response, TikTok now says it'll improve age checks and limit how advertisers can target anyone under 18—only allowing broad filters like language or location.
The company also promises more transparency about how young users' data is handled.