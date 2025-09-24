TikTok illegally collected data on kids under 13, says Canada

TikTok promises to improve age checks

Officials said TikTok didn't do enough to keep underage kids off or protect their data, and that collecting this info without real consent did not comply with Canadian privacy law requirements.

In response, TikTok now says it'll improve age checks and limit how advertisers can target anyone under 18—only allowing broad filters like language or location.

The company also promises more transparency about how young users' data is handled.