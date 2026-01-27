Why some TikTok users cannot write 'Epstein' in messages
What's the story
TikTok is investigating why some users are unable to send the word "Epstein" in their direct messages. The issue has drawn widespread attention on social media and prompted California Governor Gavin Newsom to announce an inquiry into the matter. A spokesperson for TikTok's US operations confirmed the probe, saying there are no rules against sharing the name in DMs.
Ownership impact
Issue arises after TikTok's ownership transition
The timing of this issue is particularly noteworthy, as it comes just days after TikTok finalized a sale to a group of mostly American investors. The deal, which involved tech giant Oracle and included private equity firm Silver Lake as an investor, aimed to address national security concerns and avoid a nationwide ban over its Chinese parent company ByteDance.
User experience
Users report inconsistent messaging issues
The issue with the word "Epstein" isn't universal, with some users able to send messages containing it while others aren't. This inconsistency has been confirmed by the TikTok spokesperson and is still being investigated. The problem has triggered a wave of complaints on social media platforms like X, where users have started using the hashtag #TikTokCensorship.
Accusation
TikTok users accuse platform of censoring anti-ICE videos
TikTok is also facing criticism from its users over alleged censorship of videos opposing US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) actions. The controversy erupted after comedian Megan Stalter's video urging Christians to speak out against ICE raids in Minneapolis was blocked from uploading on the platform. Stalter, who has a large following on Instagram and TikTok, had said in her video that, "We have to abolish ICE," adding that she believed this was what Jesus would do.
Viral response
Stalter's video gets widespread support on Instagram
Stalter's plea against ICE received massive support on Instagram, with over 12,000 shares. However, her attempts to upload the same video on TikTok were unsuccessful. This led her to believe that her content was being censored due to its anti-ICE nature. Other users have also reported similar experiences of their anti-ICE videos getting blocked from uploading over the weekend.