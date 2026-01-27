Why some TikTok users cannot write 'Epstein' in messages

TikTok is investigating why some users are unable to send the word "Epstein" in their direct messages. The issue has drawn widespread attention on social media and prompted California Governor Gavin Newsom to announce an inquiry into the matter. A spokesperson for TikTok's US operations confirmed the probe, saying there are no rules against sharing the name in DMs.

Ownership impact Issue arises after TikTok's ownership transition The timing of this issue is particularly noteworthy, as it comes just days after TikTok finalized a sale to a group of mostly American investors. The deal, which involved tech giant Oracle and included private equity firm Silver Lake as an investor, aimed to address national security concerns and avoid a nationwide ban over its Chinese parent company ByteDance.

User experience Users report inconsistent messaging issues The issue with the word "Epstein" isn't universal, with some users able to send messages containing it while others aren't. This inconsistency has been confirmed by the TikTok spokesperson and is still being investigated. The problem has triggered a wave of complaints on social media platforms like X, where users have started using the hashtag #TikTokCensorship.

Advertisement

Accusation TikTok users accuse platform of censoring anti-ICE videos TikTok is also facing criticism from its users over alleged censorship of videos opposing US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) actions. The controversy erupted after comedian Megan Stalter's video urging Christians to speak out against ICE raids in Minneapolis was blocked from uploading on the platform. Stalter, who has a large following on Instagram and TikTok, had said in her video that, "We have to abolish ICE," adding that she believed this was what Jesus would do.

Advertisement