TikTok restores ad account for 'Musk' documentary after brief suspension

Last month, several social media platforms including YouTube, Instagram, Meta, TikTok, and X (owned by Elon Musk himself) rejected the trailer of Musk.

The rejection was due to its depiction of "political" or "election" content.

However, Meta later called it an "error" and reversed the decision while YouTube said that their system had "temporarily restricted" the video as it was submitted as an ad but had since been cleared to run.