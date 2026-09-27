Meta, YouTube will run ads for 'Musk' documentary after all

TechCrunch recently contacted Meta, after which a company spokesperson said the rejection was an error and that the ads were being restored.

YouTube, meanwhile, has clarified that the documentary's trailer had always been available on its platform.

The company said the trailer was temporarily restricted when submitted as a paid ad but was cleared to run after a review.

X's decision to reject the ads comes after its owner, Musk, recently posted, saying, "Dogshit is worth more respect than Gibney."