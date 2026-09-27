Meta, YouTube will run ads for 'Musk' documentary after all
What's the story
Meta and YouTube have now agreed to accept advertisements for director Alex Gibney's upcoming documentary on Elon Musk, reversing their earlier decisions to reject the campaign. This follows a Friday report by The Hollywood Reporter that TikTok, Meta, YouTube, and X had initially rejected paid ads promoting the trailer for Musk.
Ad rejections
Other platforms continue to stand by their decision
TechCrunch recently contacted Meta, after which a company spokesperson said the rejection was an error and that the ads were being restored.
YouTube, meanwhile, has clarified that the documentary's trailer had always been available on its platform.
The company said the trailer was temporarily restricted when submitted as a paid ad but was cleared to run after a review.
X's decision to reject the ads comes after its owner, Musk, recently posted, saying, "Dogshit is worth more respect than Gibney."
Scenario
Documentary ads rejected over 'political content'
Meta, TikTok, and YouTube reportedly rejected the ad, classifying it as "political content," a category subject to various restrictions on the platforms.
Meta said last year that it would stop accepting political ads in the European Union, while TikTok has a blanket policy against political advertising.
However, it remains unclear why a documentary trailer was treated as campaign-related advertising. Bleecker Street, the film's US distributor, told The Hollywood Reporter that it had appealed the platforms' decisions.
Film reception
'Musk' premiered at Venice Film Festival
Gibney, known for his acclaimed documentaries such as Going Clear and The Inventor, premiered Musk at the Venice International Film Festival earlier this month.
The film has received nearly universal acclaim, boasting a 100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
It will be released in theaters across the US on October 9.
Film content
Documentary offers unvarnished look at Musk's life
The nearly four-hour documentary offers an in-depth look at Musk's tech career, his relationship with President Donald Trump, and his personal life.
It features interviews with a range of subjects including his ex-wife Justine Musk and former right-wing influencer Ashley St. Clair, who recently had a child with him but now describes Musk as "a nuke."
Distribution concerns
Universal was initially hesitant to distribute the film internationally
Despite the initial wave of critical acclaim, The Hollywood Reporter also said that Universal Pictures was hesitant to distribute the film internationally.
The studio was reportedly worried about upsetting the Trump administration.
However, Universal later confirmed it will release the documentary in theaters but is still working on its distribution strategy.