Tinder's AI feature analyzes your photos to find better dates

Tinder is testing a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature called Chemistry, aimed at making online dating more meaningful. The innovative tool seeks to understand users on a deeper level and provide better matches, thereby reducing "swipe fatigue." The feature was announced during an earnings call. Currently, Chemistry is being tested in Australia and New Zealand. The company plans to expand this feature to more countries in the coming months.

Functionality How Chemistry works Chemistry employs interactive, conversational prompts to learn more about users. With their permission, it can also analyze photos from their camera roll to better understand their interests and personality traits. This information is then used by the AI to suggest a few highly compatible profiles each day, instead of making users scroll endlessly through potential matches.

Data security Chemistry feature is completely optional Tinder assures that the Chemistry feature is completely optional and users will have full control over whether they want to give access to their camera roll. The idea behind this approach is to create more authentic connections by using AI not just to interpret written answers but also lifestyle cues from photos.