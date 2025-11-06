Google seeks economist to study AI's impact on global economy

Google 's artificial intelligence (AI) division, DeepMind , is on the lookout for a senior economist. The new hire will study how Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) and Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) could potentially reshape the global economy. The job listing highlights this futuristic role as one that requires research into a "post-AGI economy," where machines can perform any intellectual task that humans can do—and possibly more.

Job responsibilities Role requires leading research on economic shifts due to AGI The person will lead research in post-AGI economics, develop simulations and models, and challenge traditional economic concepts such as scarcity, power, and resource distribution. The job description emphasizes that the new hire will be at the forefront of understanding major economic shifts that could come with AGI and ASI. This isn't just about technology but also its long-term social and economic impact.

Ethical considerations DeepMind's journey and shift toward AI safety and ethics Since its inception in 2010 and acquisition by Google in 2014, DeepMind has been at the forefront of AI innovation. From creating AlphaGo, which beat world champions at Go, to revolutionizing protein research with AlphaFold, the company has made significant strides. In recent years though, it has focused more on AI safety, governance, and ethics—trying to understand how these technologies will impact society as a whole.