Samsung's trifold smartphone won't debut in India, US: Here's why
What's the story
Samsung's highly anticipated Galaxy TriFold (rumored name), the company's first-ever trifold phone, won't be available in the US and India, among other markets. The news comes from reputed leaker Evan Blass, who has revealed the regions where the device will be sold. According to Blass, South Korea, China, Singapore, Taiwan, and possibly the UAE are on the list. Samsung will announce the innovative device on October 31.
Market strategy
Samsung's cautious approach to new form factors
Samsung has a history of being cautious with new form factors and experimental devices. The company's recent launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE, which was only made available in South Korea and China, is a prime example. This conservative approach could explain why the Galaxy TriFold won't be coming to mainstream markets anytime soon.
Market limitations
Limited production and high price tag
Samsung is said to be making only 50,000 units of the Galaxy TriFold, indicating a lack of confidence in its sales potential. The company has had the device ready for production for some time now, but uncertainty over its market viability has delayed the process. Further complicating matters is the rumored $3,000 price tag of the device—an exorbitant cost that may deter potential buyers.
Device features
Galaxy TriFold's innovative design and potential names
The Galaxy TriFold will fold at two points, offering a more tablet-like experience than the single-folding Galaxy Z Fold phones. This innovative design marks a major departure from Samsung's lineup since its first foldable phone in 2019. The device will be unveiled at the upcoming APEC Summit in South Korea, possibly under different names like Galaxy G Fold or Multifold 7. It is expected to go on sale later this year.