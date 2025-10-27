Samsung's trifold smartphone won't debut in India, US: Here's why

Samsung 's highly anticipated Galaxy TriFold (rumored name), the company's first-ever trifold phone, won't be available in the US and India, among other markets. The news comes from reputed leaker Evan Blass, who has revealed the regions where the device will be sold. According to Blass, South Korea, China, Singapore, Taiwan, and possibly the UAE are on the list. Samsung will announce the innovative device on October 31.

Market strategy Samsung's cautious approach to new form factors Samsung has a history of being cautious with new form factors and experimental devices. The company's recent launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE, which was only made available in South Korea and China, is a prime example. This conservative approach could explain why the Galaxy TriFold won't be coming to mainstream markets anytime soon.

Market limitations Limited production and high price tag Samsung is said to be making only 50,000 units of the Galaxy TriFold, indicating a lack of confidence in its sales potential. The company has had the device ready for production for some time now, but uncertainty over its market viability has delayed the process. Further complicating matters is the rumored $3,000 price tag of the device—an exorbitant cost that may deter potential buyers.