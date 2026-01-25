Apple MacBook Pro set for biggest redesign in years

Apple is said to be working on a major redesign of its MacBook Pro line-up, with the new models expected to launch later this year. This would be the first major redesign in five years. The upcoming changes are expected to include a thinner design, an OLED display, and touch capability. Let's take a closer look at these rumored upgrades.

Design overhaul Thinner design for improved portability The next MacBook Pro is expected to be thinner than its predecessors, making it more portable. The current chassis of the MacBook Pro is said to be overbuilt for the M4 and M4 Pro chips that most consumers use. However, with recent advancements in thermal solutions, it may be possible to make the MacBook Pro a little slimmer without compromising performance.

Display upgrade OLED display for enhanced visual experience The next MacBook Pro is also rumored to feature an OLED display, a technology Apple introduced with the iPad Pro in 2024. The new display is expected to offer deeper blacks and more vibrant colors than the current miniLED panels. Production of these Tandem OLED panels is likely to start in Q2, making it possible for us to see the redesigned MacBook Pro by year's end.

Advertisement

Touch integration Touch capability: A long-awaited feature Apple has been reluctant to add touch screens to its Mac line-up, despite their popularity on Windows laptops. However, many credible sources have indicated that touchscreens are coming to the Mac. The exact implementation is still unclear, but it looks like we could see our first touchscreen MacBook Pro as early as this fall.

Advertisement