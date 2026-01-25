Apple MacBook Pro set for biggest redesign in years
What's the story
Apple is said to be working on a major redesign of its MacBook Pro line-up, with the new models expected to launch later this year. This would be the first major redesign in five years. The upcoming changes are expected to include a thinner design, an OLED display, and touch capability. Let's take a closer look at these rumored upgrades.
Design overhaul
Thinner design for improved portability
The next MacBook Pro is expected to be thinner than its predecessors, making it more portable. The current chassis of the MacBook Pro is said to be overbuilt for the M4 and M4 Pro chips that most consumers use. However, with recent advancements in thermal solutions, it may be possible to make the MacBook Pro a little slimmer without compromising performance.
Display upgrade
OLED display for enhanced visual experience
The next MacBook Pro is also rumored to feature an OLED display, a technology Apple introduced with the iPad Pro in 2024. The new display is expected to offer deeper blacks and more vibrant colors than the current miniLED panels. Production of these Tandem OLED panels is likely to start in Q2, making it possible for us to see the redesigned MacBook Pro by year's end.
Touch integration
Touch capability: A long-awaited feature
Apple has been reluctant to add touch screens to its Mac line-up, despite their popularity on Windows laptops. However, many credible sources have indicated that touchscreens are coming to the Mac. The exact implementation is still unclear, but it looks like we could see our first touchscreen MacBook Pro as early as this fall.
Additional features
Other rumored features of the upcoming MacBook Pro
Other rumored features of the upcoming MacBook Pro include a smaller notch or hole-punch cutout and Dynamic Island support. The next model could also feature cellular connectivity, thanks to Apple's recent work on in-house modems. It will also be powered by new silicon chips, M6 Pro and M6 Max, which are expected to be the first generation chips built on a 2nm process.