LOADING...
Home / News / Technology News / Apple MacBook Pro set for biggest redesign in years
Apple MacBook Pro set for biggest redesign in years
The new model is expected to launch later this year

Apple MacBook Pro set for biggest redesign in years

By Akash Pandey
Jan 25, 2026
03:52 pm
What's the story

Apple is said to be working on a major redesign of its MacBook Pro line-up, with the new models expected to launch later this year. This would be the first major redesign in five years. The upcoming changes are expected to include a thinner design, an OLED display, and touch capability. Let's take a closer look at these rumored upgrades.

Design overhaul

Thinner design for improved portability

The next MacBook Pro is expected to be thinner than its predecessors, making it more portable. The current chassis of the MacBook Pro is said to be overbuilt for the M4 and M4 Pro chips that most consumers use. However, with recent advancements in thermal solutions, it may be possible to make the MacBook Pro a little slimmer without compromising performance.

Display upgrade

OLED display for enhanced visual experience

The next MacBook Pro is also rumored to feature an OLED display, a technology Apple introduced with the iPad Pro in 2024. The new display is expected to offer deeper blacks and more vibrant colors than the current miniLED panels. Production of these Tandem OLED panels is likely to start in Q2, making it possible for us to see the redesigned MacBook Pro by year's end.

Advertisement

Touch integration

Touch capability: A long-awaited feature

Apple has been reluctant to add touch screens to its Mac line-up, despite their popularity on Windows laptops. However, many credible sources have indicated that touchscreens are coming to the Mac. The exact implementation is still unclear, but it looks like we could see our first touchscreen MacBook Pro as early as this fall.

Advertisement

Additional features

Other rumored features of the upcoming MacBook Pro

Other rumored features of the upcoming MacBook Pro include a smaller notch or hole-punch cutout and Dynamic Island support. The next model could also feature cellular connectivity, thanks to Apple's recent work on in-house modems. It will also be powered by new silicon chips, M6 Pro and M6 Max, which are expected to be the first generation chips built on a 2nm process.

Advertisement