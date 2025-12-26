Next Article
Tramadol's heart risks: What the new study says
Technology
A new study just flagged tramadol—a painkiller often seen as "safer"—for some serious heart-related risks.
After looking at 19 clinical trials with over 6,500 people, researchers found tramadol didn't really offer much extra pain relief but did raise chances of problems like chest pain and even heart failure.
Why it matters for anyone taking (or considering) tramadol
These findings challenge the idea that tramadol is a safer choice than other opioids.
The researchers suggest that doctors should be more careful when prescribing it, weighing the risks and benefits—especially for folks dealing with chronic pain.
If you or someone you know uses tramadol, consider discussing with your doctor what this means for you.