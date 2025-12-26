LG launches new gaming monitors with AI upscaling, 5K resolution

LG Electronics has unveiled its new premium gaming monitor brand, UltraGear evo, ahead of CES 2026. The first lineup includes three flagship models—39GX950B, 27GM950B, and 52G930B. These monitors are designed with high-resolution displays and advanced panel technologies. They also come with LG's on-device AI solution for 5K AI upscaling, available on the 39GX950B and 27GM950B models, which enhances lower-resolution content to near-5K clarity without GPU upgrades.

Model details UltraGear evo monitors: A closer look The 39GX950B is a 39-inch 5K2K OLED gaming monitor that uses Primary RGB Tandem OLED technology for higher brightness, better color accuracy, and longer panel lifespan. It supports Dual Mode for switching between different resolutions and refresh rates. The 27GM950B is the world's first 27-inch 5K New MiniLED gaming monitor with advanced features like Zero Optical Distance engineering to minimize gaps between backlight and display panel.

Enhanced capabilities LG's AI features and performance flexibility The UltraGear evo lineup also includes AI Scene Optimization and AI Sound, which are exclusive to the 39GX950B and 27GM950B models with on-device AI hardware. These features work without GPU overhead, providing improved performance flexibility. The 52G930B model is the world's largest 5K2K gaming monitor with a massive 52-inch display and a high refresh rate of up to 240Hz.