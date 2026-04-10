Looklet: Your go-to tool for polishing your fashion game

In the fast-paced world of fashion e-commerce, Looklet stands out as a game-changing AI platform that allows brands to turn simple clothes photos into completely styled outfits worn by real models within seconds. Just upload ghost or mannequin shots once, and you can create entire looks, including tops, bottoms, shoes, and accessories, from different angles, with HD quality. It is changing the game of fashion visuals online.

#1 Virtual Studio: The core tool Looklet's Virtual Studio is the core of its capabilities. You start by uploading product images to the cloud-based platform, where they are processed automatically with the help of AI. You can then mix and match items from a library of AI-generated models in the styling tab, with customizable poses and expressions. This way, you can create dynamic outfits without a physical studio or photoshoot.

#2 Hyper-realistic rendering features The generative AI in Looklet provides hyper-realistic rendering for any fabric type—from sheers to sequins—along with AI-powered motion and re-lighting. Automatic tagging accelerates workflows exponentially. From Item Creator, which captures and retouches each garment in-studio, to Look Creator, which builds endless styled looks digitally, everything is done with brand consistency in mind.

Advertisement

#3 Creative control for retailers Looklet gives retailers complete creative control over their visual content. They can go with real digitized models or AI ones, and export high-resolution images ready for any platform. Not to mention, the Shop the Look integration amplifies cross-selling opportunities by enabling customers to purchase entire outfits from product pages directly.

Advertisement