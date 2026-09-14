Why Donald Trump doesn't want to check AI development
What's the story
US President Donald Trump has downplayed the need for regulations on artificial intelligence (AI) development. During a recent trip to Ireland, he expressed concerns over America losing its edge in the global tech competition with China. Despite acknowledging the need for some checks, Trump did not provide any specific details about potential rules or measures to be implemented.
AI perspective
Trump's views on AI race
Trump has been vocal about his views on AI, even attributing concerns over its rapid evolution and lack of oversight to "negative forces."
He said, "We can put guardrails, we can do this and that, but I think you have a lot of negative forces that are bringing it up that... shouldn't be bringing it up."
The President also emphasized the importance of winning the AI race for America's future.
Safety assurance
AI will do more good than bad: Trump
When asked if he was downplaying AI risks, Trump said he wasn't.
He believes that artificial intelligence will do "more good than bad, but by a lot."
His comments come amid calls from industry leaders like Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, for a slowdown in the fast-paced development of AI to allow safety measures time to catch up.
Tech dominance
US leading China in AI development
Despite the growing concerns over AI, Trump remains committed to maintaining America's lead in this field.
He said, "The United States is leading China in the development of AI and frankly, I want to keep it that way because whoever wins AI wins."
This statement comes as Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to visit the White House later this month for talks with Trump.
Election impact
AI as a campaign issue
AI has emerged as a major issue in the upcoming US election, with big tech companies setting up data centers across small towns.
Despite concerns over less farmland and water supplies, rising electricity bills, Trump has continued to support these data centers.
Former President Barack Obama also suggested that his party should make AI a campaign issue, emphasizing the need for safety plans and economic impact considerations.
Regulatory discussions
Calls for AI regulation in the US
Kevin Hassett, Director of the National Economic Council at the White House, has hinted at upcoming meetings with officials overseeing cyber and science technology policy.
These discussions will focus on the next steps for AI regulation.
US House Speaker Mike Johnson has called for "some guardrails, some safety measures" to ensure that AI "doesn't run away" while also keeping America's edge over China in this global competition.