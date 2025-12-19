Trump wants US astronauts on Moon by 2028 

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order detailing his space policy goals for the next three years. The order is titled "Ensuring American Space Superiority." It emphasizes the need for a space policy that would expand human discovery, safeguard national economic and security interests, promote commercial development, and pave the way for a new era in space exploration.

Policy objectives Trump's executive order outlines space policy goals The executive order builds on policies from previous administrations and highlights key areas of focus. These include a commitment to return Americans to the Moon by 2028 through the Artemis Program, with newly appointed NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman required to submit a plan within 90 days. The plan will likely include strategies for expediting the development of a Human Landing System and lunar surface spacesuits.

Expansion plans Trump plans lunar outpost and nuclear reactors The executive order also envisions establishing the initial elements of a permanent lunar outpost by 2030. This would ensure a sustained American presence in space and enable further Mars exploration. Another ambitious goal is to deploy nuclear reactors on the Moon and in orbit, including a lunar surface reactor ready for launch by 2030.