Did Trump use AI-edited photos to showcase White House renovations?

The protective cardboard at the base of the column appears to be in the same position in both images, adding to the suspicion.

Also, the "newly-painted" column looks unnaturally smooth.

These factors further suggest that this image may have been digitally altered using AI technology.

Notably, the SynthID watermark was not detected on other photos shared by Trump. These images showed the White House facade and heliport.

This indicates that not all of Trump's posts are AI-altered or manipulated.