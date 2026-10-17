Truth Social engagement drops 30% ahead of US midterm elections
What's the story
Donald Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, is witnessing a decline in its user base. The trend comes as the US midterm elections draw near. Despite Trump's frequent posts on the platform, it is struggling to compete with major players like Facebook and X. The drop in traffic and daily users raises questions about the future of Truth Social.
User drop
Decline in daily users
According to Similarweb, Truth Social's daily traffic has dropped by over 30% in the last year.
The platform had an average of some 260,000 daily users in September, down from about 420,000 in June last year.
The decline comes despite Trump's high-profile presence on the platform with over 13 million followers and his frequent posts including AI-generated images and all-caps announcements.
Competitive struggle
Competition with major platforms
The steep decline in traffic has put Truth Social behind more established platforms such as Facebook and X.
Facebook boasts over 2 billion daily users, while X has over 130 million.
This raises questions about Trump's social media strategy and its effectiveness in attracting and retaining users on his platform.
Financial woes
Financial challenges for Truth Social
Truth Social's parent company, Trump Media & Technology Group, reported over $405 million in net losses for the first quarter of this year.
The company attributed the loss to "unrealised losses on digital assets, digital assets pledged, and equity securities ($368.7 million), accreted interest ($11.5 million), and stock-based compensation ($11.8 million)."
This highlights the financial challenges facing Trump's social media venture amid declining user engagement.
Ongoing losses
Legal and financial hurdles
Trump Media & Technology Group has also seen its net losses increase over the last three years, from $400.9 million in 2024 to over $712 million in 2025.
The company was sued by San Francisco last month for its plan to sell early access to the president's post.
These developments further underscore the financial difficulties and legal challenges facing Truth Social as it navigates a competitive social media landscape.