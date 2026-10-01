Tulane study links loneliness to nearly 6 mental-disorder-free years
Feeling lonely or cut off from others isn't just tough emotionally. It can seriously affect your health.
A big Tulane University study found that loneliness and social isolation were associated with nearly six fewer years of life free from mental disorders such as depression and anxiety, even if you didn't have depression or anxiety at baseline.
Women lost more years to physical illness, while men saw a bigger drop in years free from mental disorders.
Staying connected aids mind and body
Researchers say loneliness and social isolation are real public health problems that need attention.
Healthy habits like exercise and good nutrition help with the effects of being socially isolated, but they don't do much for loneliness itself.
The takeaway? Staying connected really matters for both your mind and body, so reaching out to friends or joining a group could be more important than you think.