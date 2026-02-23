Two AI app leaks spill 1B private KYC data, media

Cybersecurity researchers have discovered two major data breaches linked to artificial intelligence (AI) apps. The leaks have compromised sensitive personal data and media files of millions of users worldwide. According to reports from Cybernews, the incidents could expose over a billion records. The first breach is tied to IDMerit, an AI-powered Know Your Customer (KYC) tool provider for digital identity verification in fintech and financial services sectors.

Data exposure IDMerit leak worst hit US, Mexico, Philippines The IDMerit data leak has exposed a staggering one billion sensitive personal records from individuals across 26 countries. The US was the worst hit with over 203 million exposed records, followed by Mexico (124 million) and the Philippines (72 million). The leaked data includes core personal identifiers such as full names, addresses, post codes, dates of birth, National IDs, phone numbers, genders, email addresses, and telco metadata.

Potential threats Downstream risks of data leak include account takeovers, phishing attacks The researchers have warned that the downstream risks of this data leak could include account takeovers, targeted phishing attacks, credit frauds, SIM swaps, and long-tail privacy harms. They also noted that automated crawlers set up by threat actors constantly scour the web for exposed instances and download them almost instantly once they appear.

App vulnerability Second breach linked to AI app 'Video AI Art Generator' The second data breach is associated with an Android app called "Video AI Art Generator & Maker." The app, which has been downloaded over 500,000 times on Google Play and rated 4.3 stars with over 11,000 reviews, was found leaking user data due to a misconfigured Google Cloud Storage bucket. This allowed anyone to access stored files without authentication.

