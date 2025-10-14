UAE's 6G pilot hits record speed, paves way for future
The UAE just rolled out the Middle East's first 6G Terahertz (THz) pilot, teaming up with NYU Abu Dhabi.
This tech milestone hit a record 145Gbps speed—think lightning-fast downloads and future-ready connections for things like holographic calls and extended reality.
THz network offers ultra-precise positioning and quantum-secure communication
By tapping into THz frequencies, the project brings cool features like ultra-precise positioning and security that stands up to quantum threats—big news for self-driving cars and critical infrastructure.
The network is also built to work smoothly with satellites and high-altitude platforms, ensuring uninterrupted service across vast landscapes such as deserts, seas, and airspaces.
The UAE is now at the forefront of next-gen connectivity
With this launch, the UAE is staking its claim as a leader in next-gen connectivity and helping shape early 6G standards.
The partnership between e& UAE and NYU Abu Dhabi shows how teaming up across tech and academia can push what's possible in tomorrow's digital world.