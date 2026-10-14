Uber launches robotaxi trial in Manchester not carrying passengers yet

This move follows Zagreb's recent launch of what was described as Europe's first autonomous taxi service, and London already has limited robotaxis on the road.

Uber hopes to expand to 15 cities by 2026, focusing on the US and the Middle East.

But there are concerns: driver unions worry about job losses, and local officials are raising questions about how these services might impact public transport.

Even so, interest in bringing robotaxis to more UK cities is definitely growing.