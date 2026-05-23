Udupi students build 'Dhyuti Jala Shodhan' solar water purifier
Technology
A team of students from Shri Madhwa Vadiraja Institute of Technology and Management, Udupi, has built a solar-powered water purifier called Dhyuti Jala Shodhan.
Designed for villages, it runs on sunlight and keeps working even when the weather isn't great, thanks to its battery backup.
Portable low-power purifier uses multi-stage filters
The purifier uses a multi-stage filter system (sediment, activated carbon, and micron filters) to clean out impurities and harmful germs.
It's portable, uses little power, and needs barely any maintenance.
The project was supported by the Karnataka State Council for Science and Technology and developed by final-year students Srijan, Sharan Dhondya, Suresh Nayak, and Ujwal U Nayak with guidance from assistant professors Jayashree M and Shashikala R.