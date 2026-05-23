UIDAI launches new secure Aadhaar app, phases out mAadhaar

Aadhaar app adds QR, face authentication

The revamped app introduces handy features like QR code sharing and face authentication, making it easier (and safer) to prove who you are at places like hotels or government offices.

Security gets a boost with multi-layered onboarding (think OTPs, biometrics, and PIN setup), and you can lock your fingerprint, iris, or facial data right from the app.

All these changes aim to keep your identity safe from unauthorized use while putting you in charge.