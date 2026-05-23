UIDAI launches new secure Aadhaar app, phases out mAadhaar
UIDAI is phasing out the old mAadhaar app and rolled out a new, more secure Aadhaar app. This update is all about giving users tighter control over their digital identity.
If you need to update your Aadhaar documents online for free, you now have until June 14, 2027, so there's plenty of time to make the switch.
Aadhaar app adds QR, face authentication
The revamped app introduces handy features like QR code sharing and face authentication, making it easier (and safer) to prove who you are at places like hotels or government offices.
Security gets a boost with multi-layered onboarding (think OTPs, biometrics, and PIN setup), and you can lock your fingerprint, iris, or facial data right from the app.
All these changes aim to keep your identity safe from unauthorized use while putting you in charge.