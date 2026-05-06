UIDAI requires children's Aadhaar biometrics at ages 5 and 15
Technology
If you have an Aadhaar card for your child, there's an important update: UIDAI now requires biometric updates at ages five and 15.
These updates, fingerprints and iris scans, keep records accurate as kids grow.
Missing them could mean the Aadhaar becomes inactive or invalid for authentication, which can cause issues with things like school admissions or getting government services.
Free kids Aadhaar biometrics till 30-09-2026
The good news? Biometric updates for kids aged five to 17 are totally free until September 30, 2026. After that, there might be a fee.
Just visit an Aadhaar center with your child's card and documents to get it done on time—this helps avoid any future hassles with essential services.