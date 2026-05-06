UIDAI requires children's Aadhaar biometrics at ages 5 and 15 Technology May 06, 2026

If you have an Aadhaar card for your child, there's an important update: UIDAI now requires biometric updates at ages five and 15.

These updates, fingerprints and iris scans, keep records accurate as kids grow.

Missing them could mean the Aadhaar becomes inactive or invalid for authentication, which can cause issues with things like school admissions or getting government services.