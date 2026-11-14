Shocker! Weight-loss jabs prescribed to hundreds of children in UK
What's the story
Hundreds of children in England, some younger than 12, have been prescribed GLP-1 medications, a class of drugs originally developed for type 2 diabetes management. The Guardian's investigation revealed that there were 419 prescriptions for children under 18 during the financial year 2025-26. Out of these, 10 prescriptions were issued to those under the age of 12.
Health concern
Actual number of prescriptions could be much higher
The data, obtained from the NHS Business Services Authority through freedom of information requests, only covers prescriptions in England dispensed in a community setting.
It does not include private prescriptions, those given in prisons or hospitals. This means the actual number of children prescribed these weight-loss jabs could be much higher.
The rising use of GLP-1s comes as childhood obesity levels continue to rise.
Intervention measures
WHO recommends against prescribing obesity medications to children under 10
To combat this, the NHS started piloting Complications from Excess Weight (CEW) clinics in 2021 for children aged two to 16 with severe obesity.
As of May, nearly 6,500 children have been referred to these clinics. However, only some CEW clinics can access funding to offer GLP-1s and are usually dispensed through hospital pharmacies.
Last month, new global guidelines from WHO recommended against prescribing obesity medications like GLP-1s to children under 10.
Trial results
Can GLP-1s help young children with obesity?
A recent trial by Novo Nordisk (the company behind Wegovy and Victoza) involving 165 children aged 6 to under 12, has suggested GLP-1s can help young children with obesity.
Julian Hamilton-Shield, a professor in diabetes and metabolic endocrinology and a clinician at the Bristol Complications CEW clinic, said those who receive semaglutide at CEW clinics are usually unable to lose weight through standard dietary advice and psychological support.