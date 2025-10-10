Next Article
UK watchdog considers new rules for Google search
Technology
The UK's competition watchdog just labeled Google as having "strategic market status," which means they're thinking about new rules for Google Search—currently used for over 90% of searches in the UK.
While Google isn't accused of breaking any laws, this move signals a big shift could be coming for how we search online.
CMA's recommendations and Google's concerns
The CMA wants Google to offer "choice screens" so people can easily pick other search engines, and to give publishers more say over their content in search results.
A public consultation is set for later in 2025.
Google says these changes could slow down new features and AI tools, but consumer groups argue it's time to challenge Google's dominance, especially as AI is changing how we find info online.