US adds Google DeepMind, Microsoft and xAI to CAISI testing

OpenAI allows US testing of GPT-5.5-Cyber

OpenAI is letting the government test its latest GPT-5.5-Cyber model designed to help defend against cyberattacks.

Microsoft is building shared datasets and workflows (but keeping its specific models under wraps), while Google DeepMind has agreed to open up access to its own models.

Anthropic even let researchers try to break into their systems, and fixed any loopholes they found.

This all builds on past findings where flaws in OpenAI's ChatGPT Agent showed just how important these checks are for keeping AI safe.