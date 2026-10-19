US lawmaker introduces bill to protect video game ownership rights
What's the story
A new bill called the Power To The Players Act has been introduced in the US Congress by New York Representative Ritchie Torres. If passed, the legislation would require the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to create rules ensuring that consumers own a game after they pay for it, instead of just getting a licensing agreement. The move comes amid growing concerns over video game ownership and accessibility.
Gaming concerns
Server dependency and game unavailability
Many modern video games require a connection to a server. This means that when a company decides to shut down these servers, the games often become unplayable.
Rep. Torres highlighted NBA 2K25 as an example of this problem, with 2K planning to remove the game from stores at the end of October and disable its servers on December 31, limiting its playability.
Industry shift
Sony's disk phasing plan raises ownership concerns
The issue of ownership and the ability to play, resell, or transfer games has also gained traction after Sony announced its plan to phase out physical disks by 2028.
This decision has further fueled concerns over video game ownership rights.
Rep. Torres addressed these concerns in his statement announcing the bill, saying "A game that can be taken away the moment a company pulls the plug is not a purchase."
"It is a rental disguised as a sale," he added.
Developer responsibilities
Similarities to Protect Our Games Act
The Power To The Players Act also mandates developers to introduce an offline mode before shutting down supporting servers.
This requirement is similar to Pennsylvania State Senator John Kane's Protect Our Games Act, which calls for companies to provide either an offline gaming mode, an online gaming mode independent of the company's servers, or a minimum 25% refund when titles are being sunset.