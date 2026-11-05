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Home / News / Technology News / US to outline AI regulations within 2 weeks
US to outline AI regulations within 2 weeks
The announcement was by Pentagon's Chief Technology Officer

US to outline AI regulations within 2 weeks

By Akash Pandey
Nov 05, 2026
11:02 am
What's the story

The US government is set to lay out the laws and regulations governing domestic artificial intelligence (AI) labs later this month. Emil Michael, the Pentagon's Chief Technology Officer, made the announcement at a Wall Street Journal tech conference in Napa, California. He said that the group will share details of the regulatory landscape "in the next week or two."

Regulatory body

Michael is also a vice chair of Super Intelligence Force

Michael is also the vice chair of the Super Intelligence Task Force, an intergovernmental agency set up by President Donald Trump to formulate AI policy.

The task force was formed in response to concerns over industry practices and aims to regulate AI policy.

The upcoming regulations are aimed at ensuring responsible development and use of AI technology.

Information

Unified set of national rules

Michael stressed on the need for a regulatory framework that instills public confidence in these companies' actions. He said, "What we're trying to do is create a framework that makes the American people have confidence that these companies are going to do the right thing."

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