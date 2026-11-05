US to outline AI regulations within 2 weeks
What's the story
The US government is set to lay out the laws and regulations governing domestic artificial intelligence (AI) labs later this month. Emil Michael, the Pentagon's Chief Technology Officer, made the announcement at a Wall Street Journal tech conference in Napa, California. He said that the group will share details of the regulatory landscape "in the next week or two."
Regulatory body
Michael is also a vice chair of Super Intelligence Force
Michael is also the vice chair of the Super Intelligence Task Force, an intergovernmental agency set up by President Donald Trump to formulate AI policy.
The task force was formed in response to concerns over industry practices and aims to regulate AI policy.
The upcoming regulations are aimed at ensuring responsible development and use of AI technology.
Information
Unified set of national rules
Michael stressed on the need for a regulatory framework that instills public confidence in these companies' actions. He said, "What we're trying to do is create a framework that makes the American people have confidence that these companies are going to do the right thing."