Want a sustainable wardrobe? AI can help

AI technology is revolutionizing how we think about fashion, especially in sustainable wardrobe staples. With the help of AI tools, you can make more informed clothing choices, ultimately reducing consumption and waste. From digital closet management to virtual fitting platforms, AI offers practical solutions for creating a stylish, eco-friendly wardrobe. Here are a few ways AI can help with a sustainable wardrobe.

#1 Digital closet management AI-powered wardrobe apps are changing how we deal with closets. They can scan photos of your clothes, categorize them by color and fabric, and keep track of how often you're wearing each item. This way, they help you identify true staples in your wardrobe and suggest outfit combinations from existing pieces, something that saves you from unnecessary shopping and promotes wearing what you already have.

#2 Conversational style assistants Conversational agents are gaining popularity as the go-to choice for personalized fashion advice. These AI systems steer users in the direction of better-made alternatives and sustainable brands by providing recommendations based on individual preferences. They not only help consumers make mindful purchases that suit their style, but also promote sustainability with informed decision-making.

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#3 Virtual fit platforms Virtual try-on tools also make the online shopping experience better by making size more accurate. Platforms such as EyeFitU enable users to see how a garment will fit them before purchasing, which leads to a decrease in impulse buys and return rates. This not only reduces waste but also emissions from shipping returns back to retailers.

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