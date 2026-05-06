Vivo launches X300 Ultra, X300 FE in India with ZEISS
Vivo just launched its new X300 Ultra and X300 FE smartphones in India, both built for people who love snapping photos.
Unveiled on May 6, these phones pack ZEISS cameras and smart AI features for next-level photos.
You can grab them online or in stores starting May 14.
X300 Ultra 200MP ₹1,59,999, FE ₹79,999
The X300 Ultra is all about pro-level photography with a massive 200MP main camera, gimbal-style stabilization, and wild zoom options. It shoots super-smooth 4K video at 120 fps and runs on the top-tier Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip.
The price is ₹1,59,999 for the 16GB + 512GB variant.
The smaller X300 FE keeps things sharp too with a vibrant display, a solid 50MP main camera, handy AI editing tools like AI Erase, fast charging (wired and wireless), and starts at ₹79,999.