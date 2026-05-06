Vivo launches X300 Ultra, X300 FE in India with ZEISS

X300 Ultra 200MP ₹1,59,999, FE ₹79,999

The X300 Ultra is all about pro-level photography with a massive 200MP main camera, gimbal-style stabilization, and wild zoom options. It shoots super-smooth 4K video at 120 fps and runs on the top-tier Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip.

The price is ₹1,59,999 for the 16GB + 512GB variant.

The smaller X300 FE keeps things sharp too with a vibrant display, a solid 50MP main camera, handy AI editing tools like AI Erase, fast charging (wired and wireless), and starts at ₹79,999.