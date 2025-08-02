Vivo V60 5G launching in India on August 12
Vivo is rolling out its new V60 5G in India on August 12 at noon, available in Auspicious Gold, Mist Grey, and Moonlit Blue.
This mid-range phone is all about camera power, thanks to ZEISS optics—perfect if you love snapping pics or making content.
Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, ZEISS triple camera
The V60 5G runs on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip for smooth gaming and multitasking.
Its ZEISS triple camera setup features a sharp 50MP main sensor, a super telephoto lens with up to 10x zoom, and an ultrawide camera.
There are also cool shooting modes like multifocal portraits and Wedding vLog for creative shots.
What else to expect?
Expected around ₹40,000, the V60 packs a big quad-curved display, serious water/dust resistance (IP68/IP69), and a huge 6,500mAh battery with fast charging.
If you want solid cameras and long battery life without going flagship-level expensive, this could be one to watch.