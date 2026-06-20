VLC creator Jean-Baptiste Kempf raises $5 million to build Kyber software Technology Jun 20, 2026

Jean-Baptiste Kempf, the mind behind VLC Media Player, just raised $5 million for his new startup, Kyber.

The goal? Build software that lets people control robots, drones, and AI devices in real time, even if everyone's spread out across the globe.

Backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, Kyber wants to make running high-tech machines from a distance way smoother and faster.