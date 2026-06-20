VLC creator Jean-Baptiste Kempf raises $5 million to build Kyber software
Jean-Baptiste Kempf, the mind behind VLC Media Player, just raised $5 million for his new startup, Kyber.
The goal? Build software that lets people control robots, drones, and AI devices in real time, even if everyone's spread out across the globe.
Backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, Kyber wants to make running high-tech machines from a distance way smoother and faster.
Kyber open source and custom solutions
Kyber's team of 25 is spread across Paris, San Francisco, and Singapore.
Their open-source tech already helps industries like defense and telecom manage things like fleets of drones or remote software updates.
While anyone can use the core platform, Kyber earns by offering custom solutions for bigger companies, blending Kempf's streaming know-how with next-generation robotics.