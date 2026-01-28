NVIDIA MD thinks India can be world's intelligence capital

Vishal Dhupar, the Managing Director of NVIDIA for South Asia, has said that India has a strong chance of becoming the intelligence capital of the world. He made this statement at an event in Bengaluru today. Dhupar emphasized that India's strength lies in building intelligence at a population scale rather than just chasing frontier models.

City spotlight Bengaluru's role in India's AI journey Dhupar also stressed on Bengaluru's pivotal role in India's AI journey. He said, "I feel that the work we are doing here... we are going to become the intelligence of the world (and) Bangalore, EkStep is going to be easy recall when it comes to being the recall for intelligence." This was during a conversation with Infosys and EkStep co-founder Nandan Nilekani.

Talent pool A global tech talent hub A recent CBRE report has revealed that Bengaluru is India's top AI talent hub, with the highest number of AI-related professionals. The city's talent pool now matches that of global tech hubs such as San Francisco and New York in the US. It is also the largest tech talent market in Asia-Pacific, boasting over a million tech workers.

Tech evolution Global tech shift: From information storage to intelligence generation Dhupar highlighted that the global tech shift is no longer about storing information but generating intelligence. He said, "Intelligence is created when applications are embedded into real workflows and operate at scale, rather than through models or tokens in isolation." This, he argued, is where India's opportunity lies on the demand side of the equation.

