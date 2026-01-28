NVIDIA MD thinks India can be world's intelligence capital
What's the story
Vishal Dhupar, the Managing Director of NVIDIA for South Asia, has said that India has a strong chance of becoming the intelligence capital of the world. He made this statement at an event in Bengaluru today. Dhupar emphasized that India's strength lies in building intelligence at a population scale rather than just chasing frontier models.
City spotlight
Bengaluru's role in India's AI journey
Dhupar also stressed on Bengaluru's pivotal role in India's AI journey. He said, "I feel that the work we are doing here... we are going to become the intelligence of the world (and) Bangalore, EkStep is going to be easy recall when it comes to being the recall for intelligence." This was during a conversation with Infosys and EkStep co-founder Nandan Nilekani.
Talent pool
A global tech talent hub
A recent CBRE report has revealed that Bengaluru is India's top AI talent hub, with the highest number of AI-related professionals. The city's talent pool now matches that of global tech hubs such as San Francisco and New York in the US. It is also the largest tech talent market in Asia-Pacific, boasting over a million tech workers.
Tech evolution
Global tech shift: From information storage to intelligence generation
Dhupar highlighted that the global tech shift is no longer about storing information but generating intelligence. He said, "Intelligence is created when applications are embedded into real workflows and operate at scale, rather than through models or tokens in isolation." This, he argued, is where India's opportunity lies on the demand side of the equation.
Competitive advantage
Bengaluru's ecosystem gives it an edge
According to Dhupar, Bengaluru's ecosystem of builders, start-ups, and tech talent gives it a natural edge as India's intelligence hub. He said that as more applications are built and used professionally, the learning curve accelerates. This expands the canvas and attracts global attention. Nilekani also agreed with Dhupar on India's experience in building population-scale digital infrastructure like Aadhaar and UPI at low cost.