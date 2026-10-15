WhatsApp now lets anyone join calls without account or app
What's the story
WhatsApp has launched a new 'guest calling' feature, allowing users to invite anyone for a call, regardless of whether they have an account or not. The feature works even if the invited person doesn't have the app installed on their device. You can simply send them a link to join your call.
Security measures
End-to-end encryption and calendar integration
The guest calling feature provides end-to-end encryption. This means that even if a person without an account joins a call through a link, their conversation remains private and secure.
The update also plans to bring calendar integration for Google and Outlook users later this year, making it easier to schedule and join calls directly from their calendars.
User guide
How to create a guest call?
To use the guest calling feature, WhatsApp users can create a call invitation from the Calls tab in the app.
They can then tap on the '+' icon, generate a call link, and share it with their desired participants.
The recipients can join via this link, even through a browser on their computer.
Participant restrictions
What happens when a guest joins?
When a non-account holder joins a call, they are placed in a waiting room until the host admits them.
Once in the call, guests can share their screen and react with emojis. However, they can't see other participants' phone numbers, send messages, or add others to the call.
The host has full control over the conversation and can remove guests at any time.
Capacity limit
Competing with Apple's FaceTime
The new guest calling feature supports up to 32 participants in a single call. This makes it a great tool for large group conversations or meetings.
The update also brings WhatsApp closer to Apple's FaceTime, which has allowed people to join calls using a FaceTime link since iOS 15.