Goodbye leap seconds, hello leap hour: Timekeepers make historic decision

Dr. Setnam Shemar, a principal scientist at the UK's National Physical Laboratory (NPL), explained that the leap hour is a solution to the risks posed by leap seconds.

He said it will protect systems and national infrastructure reliant on precise timekeeping while maintaining our global time system's connection with Earth's rotation.

The decision allows Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) to drift up to an hour from astronomical time before needing a leap hour, which is unlikely for thousands of years.