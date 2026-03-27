Wikipedia bans generative AI for article writing

Wikipedia has announced a ban on the use of generative artificial intelligence (AI) for writing or rewriting articles. The decision comes as the platform believes that AI-generated content often violates its core content policies. However, there are some exceptions to this rule where large language models (LLMs) can be used with human oversight.

Limited usage LLMs can be used to refine their own writing The new policy allows editors to use LLMs for refining their own writing, as long as it's checked for accuracy. This is because LLMs can "go beyond what you ask of them and change the meaning of the text such that it is not supported by the sources cited." Editors are also allowed to use LLMs for language translation, but they must be fluent enough in both languages to catch errors.

Community empowerment Policy could inspire similar changes on other platforms Wikipedia administrator Chaotic Enby expressed hope that this policy could spark a broader change, empowering communities on other platforms. They said they want to see a grassroots movement of users deciding whether AI should be welcome in their communities and to what extent. The administrator also called the policy a "pushback against enshittification and the forceful push of AI by so many companies in these last few years."

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