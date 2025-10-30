Wikipedia vs Grokipedia: Wikimedia Foundation hits back at Musk Technology Oct 30, 2025

Elon Musk just launched Grokipedia, an AI-powered spin on Wikipedia, aiming to "purge out the propaganda" and offer what he calls a better alternative.

But the Wikimedia Foundation isn't having it—they doubled down on their people-first approach, saying, "Wikipedia is still the internet we were promised—created by people, not by machines."

Unlike Wikipedia's volunteer-edited entries, Grokipedia relies on machine-generated content and doesn't let users edit directly.