Wikipedia vs Grokipedia: Wikimedia Foundation hits back at Musk
Elon Musk just launched Grokipedia, an AI-powered spin on Wikipedia, aiming to "purge out the propaganda" and offer what he calls a better alternative.
But the Wikimedia Foundation isn't having it—they doubled down on their people-first approach, saying, "Wikipedia is still the internet we were promised—created by people, not by machines."
Unlike Wikipedia's volunteer-edited entries, Grokipedia relies on machine-generated content and doesn't let users edit directly.
Grokipedia's launch saw nearly 900,000 articles go live
Grokipedia dropped nearly 900,000 articles at launch—many adapted from Wikipedia.
While you can suggest changes, you can't actually edit pages yourself.
Early reviews haven't been kind: users are spotting factual errors and bias in the content.
Musk's long-standing beef with Wikipedia
Musk has long called out Wikipedia for being slow and biased. His answer? Build an AI version instead.
But so far, Grokipedia is catching flak for its own issues—like inaccuracies and pushing viewpoints that seem to match Musk's own politics.