This Indian AI can whisper, sing, and even sound emotional
Technology
Say hello to Luna AI—one of India's first speech-to-speech models, built by Jaipur's Sparsh Agrawal and his startup Pixa AI.
Unlike most voice tech, Luna doesn't just talk; it can sing, whisper, and actually sound emotional.
Even cooler? It was created without any help from big tech giants.
Luna is already attracting interest from automakers and gaming companies
Luna processes audio directly for super-fast responses—about 50% quicker than other top systems out there.
Its ability to express emotion has already caught the eye of automakers and gaming companies looking for more natural interactions.
Industry leaders, including Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, have praised Agrawal's work. Investors like Kunal Shah, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikhil Kamath are backing the vision too.