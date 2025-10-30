This Indian AI can whisper, sing, and even sound emotional

Luna is already attracting interest from automakers and gaming companies

Luna processes audio directly for super-fast responses—about 50% quicker than other top systems out there.

Its ability to express emotion has already caught the eye of automakers and gaming companies looking for more natural interactions.

Industry leaders, including Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, have praised Agrawal's work. Investors like Kunal Shah, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikhil Kamath are backing the vision too.