Samsung's Galaxy AI now speaks Gujarati and Filipino

Galaxy AI on 200 million devices

Galaxy AI, which launched with the S24 series, is already on 200 million devices—and Samsung wants to double that by the end of next year.

Adoption is especially strong among S25 users: 91% in India and over 70% worldwide are using Galaxy AI or Google Gemini regularly.

The new languages were developed at Samsung Research centers in India and Indonesia, showing Samsung's push for personalized, region-friendly tech.