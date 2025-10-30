Next Article
Samsung's Galaxy AI now speaks Gujarati and Filipino
Technology
Samsung just made its Galaxy AI even more accessible by adding Gujarati and Filipino to its language lineup, bumping the total to 22.
The update started rolling out on October 29, making it easier for more people to use AI-powered communication and productivity features in their own language.
Galaxy AI on 200 million devices
Galaxy AI, which launched with the S24 series, is already on 200 million devices—and Samsung wants to double that by the end of next year.
Adoption is especially strong among S25 users: 91% in India and over 70% worldwide are using Galaxy AI or Google Gemini regularly.
The new languages were developed at Samsung Research centers in India and Indonesia, showing Samsung's push for personalized, region-friendly tech.