Adobe's new AI tool instantly changes emotion in voiceovers

Ahead of its MAX Sneaks event, Adobe has previewed a groundbreaking new AI tool called 'Corrective AI.' The innovative technology can change the tone and style of a voiceover in seconds. During a recent demonstration, WIRED witnessed the transformation of a lackluster voiceover into one that was confident and even whispered at times, just by selecting different preset emotions.

Evolution Corrective AI builds on Firefly's generative speech feature The Corrective AI tool is a step forward from the generative speech feature Adobe introduced for Firefly at this year's MAX conference. The earlier feature allowed users to use different preset voices and add emotion tags to change inflection. However, Corrective AI takes this capability further by allowing users to refine an existing voice performance instead of using a completely AI-generated one.

Audio separation Project Clean Take can separate audio tracks Along with Corrective AI, Adobe also showcased another Sneaks prototype called Project Clean Take. The tool uses AI to separate different parts of a single audio track into multiple ones. Although it is limited to five tracks, it can accurately separate voices, ambient noise, sound effects and more. This could be particularly useful for creators shooting in public spaces where licensed music is playing in the background.