Your 13-year wait for sci-fi horror game 'Routine' is over
What's the story
After a long wait of over a decade, the sci-fi horror game Routine is finally set to launch on December 4, 2025. The announcement was made by Lunar Software and Raw Fury, the developers behind the highly-anticipated title. The game was first revealed at Gamescom in 2012 with an expected release date in 2013. However, after that initial announcement, there was little news about its development progress until Summer Game Fest in 2022.
Development timeline
'Routine' was completely remade for modern gaming hardware
After the initial announcement and subsequent silence, it was revealed at Summer Game Fest 2022 that Routine had been completely remade for modern gaming hardware. The game is now scheduled to launch on Steam and Xbox platforms, with day one availability on Game Pass. The teaser for the game gives off strong Aliens vibes with film grain effects, quirky gadgets, and a constant threat of danger lurking around every corner.
Game details
Gameplay and plot of 'Routine'
In Routine, players will explore an abandoned lunar base to uncover the mystery behind its downfall. The game promises a thrilling experience with its unique setting and engaging gameplay mechanics. Players will have to navigate through the eerie environment while dealing with deadly robots that are reminiscent of those from the Weyland-Yutani corporation in the Aliens franchise.