Your 13-year wait for sci-fi horror game 'Routine' is over

By Mudit Dube 11:32 am Oct 30, 202511:32 am

What's the story

After a long wait of over a decade, the sci-fi horror game Routine is finally set to launch on December 4, 2025. The announcement was made by Lunar Software and Raw Fury, the developers behind the highly-anticipated title. The game was first revealed at Gamescom in 2012 with an expected release date in 2013. However, after that initial announcement, there was little news about its development progress until Summer Game Fest in 2022.