Magic Leap reveals next-gen smart glasses powered by Android XR
What's the story
Magic Leap, a company in the augmented reality (AR) space, has unveiled a prototype of its Android XR smart glasses. The development comes as part of an extended partnership with tech giant Google. The company said it created the glasses "as a reference design for the Android XR ecosystem." The new device is similar to other modern smart glasses, featuring a combination of Magic Leap's waveguides and optics with Google's Raxium microLED light engine.
Tech specs
Glasses feature thick frames to accommodate electronic components
The new smart glasses from Magic Leap come with thick frames to accommodate all the electronic components. The left side of the device even has what looks like a camera lens. The company has not revealed much about these glasses, but it did say that "by combining Magic Leap's waveguides and optics with Google's Raxium microLED light engine," they are creating display technologies for all-day wearable AR experiences.
Market shift
Shifted focus to enterprise solutions after disappointing consumer market performance
Despite facing challenges over the years, Magic Leap is still in the game. In 2022, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund became the majority owner of the company and has since invested over $1 billion into it. After a disappointing consumer market performance (selling just 6,000 units in six months), Magic Leap shifted its focus to enterprise solutions with the launch of Magic Leap 2 in 2022.
Strategic moves
Deal with Google to advance extended reality technologies
In July 2024, Magic Leap laid off 75 employees, mostly from sales and marketing teams, as part of another strategic shift toward licensing its technology. A few months before that, the company had announced a deal with Google to "advance the potential of [extended reality] technologies." The partnership is now starting to pay off as reports suggest Google hired 100 Magic Leap employees for Android XR projects.