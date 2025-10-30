AI-generated NVIDIA livestream fools thousands, spreads crypto scam
What's the story
A fake livestream of NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang attracted over 100,000 views. The deepfake stream aired at the same time as an actual NVIDIA event and had more viewership than the original. The fake Huang talked about a "crypto mass adoption event" and urged viewers to scan a QR code for sending cryptocurrencies.
Viewership comparison
The fake livestream outperformed the actual keynote speech of NVIDIA's GPU Technology Conference (GTC) by a huge margin. While the real event only got some 20,000 live views, the deepfake managed to clock up to 100,000 live views. The authenticity of the 100,000 viewers who tuned into the fake stream remains unknown. It's unclear if these accounts were real people or not.
AI concerns
The incident highlights the potential misuse of AI video generators. Earlier this month, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman donated his likeness to Sora 2, which was quickly exploited by users for creating inappropriate content. This development further emphasizes the need for caution and regulation in the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence technology.