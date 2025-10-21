Will AWS compensate businesses for the major outage?

AWS does offer credits for service outages, but legal experts like Ryan Gracey point out these rarely cover bigger losses—think lost revenue or a hit to a company's reputation. Henna Elahi also flagged that industries like banking could see even more fallout, including possible breaches and customer complaints.

Outage highlights need for better customer protection

This outage is a reminder of how much we all rely on big cloud providers.

When something goes wrong, it's tough for businesses to get proper compensation or answers.

There's a growing call for more transparency and better protection for customers when the cloud goes down.