WinZO app down as founders face money laundering charges Technology Dec 03, 2025

WinZO, the real-money gaming platform, is currently down—both the app and website are showing an "under maintenance" message.

While users have been told their funds are safe, this outage comes just as WinZO's co-founders, Saumya Singh Rathore and Paavan Nanda, were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over alleged money laundering.