WinZO app down as founders face money laundering charges
Technology
WinZO, the real-money gaming platform, is currently down—both the app and website are showing an "under maintenance" message.
While users have been told their funds are safe, this outage comes just as WinZO's co-founders, Saumya Singh Rathore and Paavan Nanda, were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over alleged money laundering.
What's going on behind the scenes?
The ED says WinZO used hidden algorithms in its games and hasn't refunded nearly ₹43 crore stuck in user wallets since a ban in August 2024.
Authorities also froze ₹505 crore of company assets and found almost ₹490 crore parked in a US shell company account.
The co-founders remain in custody until at least December 6 as investigations continue.