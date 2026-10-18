World Bank says small AI could speed economic progress
The World Bank is encouraging developing nations to use "small AI": specialized models that are trained using narrower datasets for a specific purpose, that work even with spotty internet or a mobile phone with low connectivity.
Paschal Donohoe, the World Bank's chief knowledge officer, says these models could help countries speed up economic progress, turning what used to take centuries into just a few decades.
AgriConnect faces partnership and infrastructure barriers
Projects like the World Bank's agricultural scheme, AgriConnect, could use small AI to give farmers soil information in their own languages through mobile phones.
But making this tech widely available isn't easy. It needs teamwork between governments, private companies, and groups like the World Bank, plus better basics like electricity and internet, especially in places like sub-Saharan Africa.
World Bank seeks $120bn for jobs
AI could shake up job markets, especially for young people starting out.
That's why the World Bank is also working on raising $120 billion from private investors to support new jobs and boost economies as these changes roll out.