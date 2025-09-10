X gets $72,000 fine for not deleting image
Elon Musk's platform X just got hit with a C$100,000 ($72,307) fine by a Canadian tribunal for not deleting an intimate image that was posted without consent.
Back in March, the tribunal ordered X to remove the photo of a woman known as "TR" under British Columbia's Intimate Images Protection Act.
Instead of taking it down everywhere, X only blocked it in Canada (a move called geofencing).
Tribunal says geofencing wasn't enough
The tribunal said geofencing wasn't enough—removal meant deleting the image worldwide, not just hiding it from Canadians.
Eric Regehr, vice chair of the Civil Resolution Tribunal, dismissed X's argument that their orders shouldn't apply outside BC.
Now, if the image stays up anywhere online, "TR" can request daily fines up to C$5,000.
The province says it expects X to pay up and follow court orders under new laws protecting victims of non-consensual intimate images.