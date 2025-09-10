X gets $72,000 fine for not deleting image

Tribunal says geofencing wasn't enough

The tribunal said geofencing wasn't enough—removal meant deleting the image worldwide, not just hiding it from Canadians.

Eric Regehr, vice chair of the Civil Resolution Tribunal, dismissed X's argument that their orders shouldn't apply outside BC.

Now, if the image stays up anywhere online, "TR" can request daily fines up to C$5,000.

The province says it expects X to pay up and follow court orders under new laws protecting victims of non-consensual intimate images.