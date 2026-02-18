X now has a dedicated video feed, just like TikTok
X (yep, the app formerly known as Twitter) just launched a dedicated video tab for US users, rolling out on January 20, 2026.
With TikTok temporarily shut down in the US, X is clearly hoping to catch your attention—and maybe even steal some creators.
You'll spot the new play button at the bottom of the app; tap it and you're in a full-screen, swipeable vertical video feed that feels a lot like TikTok.
You can interact with videos from the feed
Videos now play vertically in full screen, and you can interact with videos from the feed.
Some videos include auto-generated captions for quick reading.
This builds on X's earlier media viewer but makes discovering and interacting with videos way smoother.
Video views on X were up 40% year-over-year in January
Video views on X were up 40% year-over-year in January 2026—pretty wild growth—so it made sense for them to give videos their own space instead of keeping them in the in-stream experience.
Plus, there's now an X TV app if you want to watch content from creators and organizations on a bigger screen.
Looks like X is all-in on video for 2026!