X now has a dedicated video feed, just like TikTok Technology Feb 18, 2026

X (yep, the app formerly known as Twitter) just launched a dedicated video tab for US users, rolling out on January 20, 2026.

With TikTok temporarily shut down in the US, X is clearly hoping to catch your attention—and maybe even steal some creators.

You'll spot the new play button at the bottom of the app; tap it and you're in a full-screen, swipeable vertical video feed that feels a lot like TikTok.