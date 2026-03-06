X revamps its creator subscriptions with exclusive features

Elon Musk 's social media platform, X , is giving its Creator Subscriptions a major makeover. The revamp comes with a host of new features such as exclusive threads, an updated subscriptions paywall, and a new dashboard. The changes are aimed at helping creators attract more fans and enhance their experiences on the platform.

Monetization feature Exclusive threads for monetized posts One of the most notable features in this revamp is "exclusive threads." This new addition allows creators to directly monetize their posts on X, without redirecting fans to an external website or newsletter. With these exclusive threads, creators can tease the value of a post in a parent post and let audiences subscribe directly to the individual conversation.

Marketing tools New tools to promote work and track analytics Along with exclusive threads, X has also introduced new tools to help creators promote their work and track analytics. One such tool is a new Subscriptions card that can be shared on X to promote creator content. A revamped dashboard has also been added, enabling creators to easily track their earnings and other subscriber insights while accessing built-in growth tools.

Process improvements Simplified subscription process X has also simplified the subscription process with a new paywall where creators can highlight the benefits of their subscriptions. The onboarding process for setting up subscriptions has been reduced to just two steps. The platform has also expedited application review times, enabling creators to start monetizing their content more quickly.

