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Home / News / Technology News / SpaceXSI's Grok Voice 3.0 beats OpenAI, Google in speech benchmark
SpaceXSI's Grok Voice 3.0 beats OpenAI, Google in speech benchmark
Grok Voice 3.0 speech-to-speech model resolves calls in under one second

SpaceXSI's Grok Voice 3.0 beats OpenAI, Google in speech benchmark

By Akash Pandey
Oct 15, 2026
09:59 am
What's the story

xAI (now known as SpaceXSI) has unveiled its latest innovation, the Grok Voice 3.0. This state-of-the-art speech-to-speech model is designed to transform customer support interactions. It boasts an impressive record for resolving calls quickly and efficiently, with a latency of under one second. Notably, it also comes at a lower cost than other advanced models in the market.

Performance metrics

Model topped speech-to-speech index

Grok Voice 3.0 has been independently tested by Artificial Analysis, where it topped the Speech-to-Speech Index with a score of 86.9, beating OpenAI's GPT-Live-1 (83.2) and Google's Gemini 3.8 Live (82.6).

This index evaluates speech reasoning, t-Voice, preference, and task success from blind head-to-head calls.

The model also scored an impressive 97% on Full Duplex Bench, a test that measures how naturally it handles pauses, turn-taking, and interruptions in conversations.

Economic advantage

Model cheaper to run than other comparable models

Grok Voice 3.0 is cheaper to run than other comparable models, as per Artificial Analysis's Big Bench Audio run.

It comes in under both GPT-Live-1 (Astra, Medium) and GPT-Realtime-2.1 in terms of task completion costs.

The model has also shown its versatility by scoring the highest accuracy score of 74% on EVA-Bench, ServiceNow's benchmark for enterprise voice agents.

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Practical use

Already in use in Tesla cars and Starlink call centers

Grok Voice 3.0 is already being used in Tesla vehicles for millions of conversations every day.

Drivers can use Connectors for simple requests like checking their calendar or answering an email, and Grok Bot for bigger tasks like ordering a coffee or booking dinner, all completely hands-free (see it on X).

It also powers Starlink call centers, answering 20,000 customer calls daily across multiple languages with an impressive resolution rate of around 70% without human intervention.

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