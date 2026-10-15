SpaceXSI's Grok Voice 3.0 beats OpenAI, Google in speech benchmark

Grok Voice 3.0 has been independently tested by Artificial Analysis, where it topped the Speech-to-Speech Index with a score of 86.9, beating OpenAI's GPT-Live-1 (83.2) and Google's Gemini 3.8 Live (82.6).

This index evaluates speech reasoning, t-Voice, preference, and task success from blind head-to-head calls.

The model also scored an impressive 97% on Full Duplex Bench, a test that measures how naturally it handles pauses, turn-taking, and interruptions in conversations.